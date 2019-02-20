In the new Facebook Watch docu-series 9 Months with Courteney Cox, the actress is giving viewers an inside look at the pregnancy stories of women across the country as they deal with the joys and heartbreaks of their journeys.

However, Cox is also opening up in the show about her own trials and challenges with fertility and childbirth, which she's faced over the years.

ET's Keltie Knight recently sat down with Cox, and asked why the former Cougar Town star decided to be so candid when so many other celebrities try their hardest to keep their personal life as private as possible.

"No one ever taught me that lesson," Cox, 54, reflected. "I didn't know you were supposed to be private. I just dont think like that."

Cox has been very open in the past about her struggles with fertility, including multiple miscarriages and IVF treatments, before welcoming her now-14-year-old daughter, Coco, when she was 40.

The actress said that she hopes that, by sharing her story, she can help other women facing similar challenges.

"If I can share any light or give any wisdom to somebody or hope, I would share anything I can," Cox said. "In the end, I think that's important."

Whether it's her story or the stories of the women featured in the 20-episode Facebook Watch series, Cox said the episodes are effective and emotional, and it's all because it's a "really raw real program."

"There is not an episode that I don't cry," she explained. "It's a story about 10 different couples that are taking us through the journey of their pregnancy and you deal with everything from cancer to alcoholism, I mean you name it. Whether you can keep the baby, whether you should keep the baby, whether you wanted to get pregnant… you [get] this intimate look that's not sensationalized."

Cox, who narrates and hosts the emotional docu-series and serves as the show's executive producer, also explained why the subject matter was something that initially spoke to her.

"The story of life before birth is so interesting, and I love human stories," Cox said. "I just love things that are real and I think, with this particular show, people can relate to every part of it or any part of it."

"I think the stories are important to tell just because you wanna know that you're not alone and it gives people hope," she continued. "So it kind of brings people together."

While Cox has been promoting her new web series, the actress recently made headlines after experiencing a frightening emergency landing while in-flight with friend and former co-star, Jennifer Aniston.

Cox, Aniston and a group of friends were flying from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for Aniston's birthday bash, when they all heard a massive bang that turned out to be an exploded tire on the plane's landing gear as they were taking off.

"We were on a plane that hit a pothole, and the tire, I guess, blew up [or] disintegrated. All I know is that it was missing the back right tire," Cox recalled. "Honestly, we're very lucky."

"Landing with one tire missing is not as big of a deal as it may sound when you're on the plane," Cox added.

New episodes of 9 Months with Courteney Cox drop Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch.

