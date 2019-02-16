Let the birthday celebrations begin!

Jennifer Aniston has safely landed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after her flight from Los Angeles on Friday was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing.

The 50-year-old actress, who was reportedly headed off on a birthday trip with friends following her star-studded party in LA last weekend, was photographed at the airport in Mexico with pal Courteney Cox. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show the pair headed to their car after touching down.

A spokesman for the FAA told ET on Friday that a Gulfstream G4 lost a wheel or tire while departing from Los Angeles International Airport that morning. According to the spokesman, the aircraft departed without incident and circled near Ontario International Airport in Southern California to burn fuel. The plane landed at Ontario International Airport without incident, with the gear down, shortly after 2 p.m. TMZ reports that Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, and Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka, were on the 10-passenger trip.

A source recently told ET that Aniston is leaning on her friends for support as she enters the next chapter of her life.

"She has had tremendous support from her nearest, dearest friends. She is so appreciative of her old friends and also has developed a very good friendship with Reese Witherspoon since they started working on [their new show for Apple] together. They have so much fun together," the source dished. "She is looking to be her best self in 2019.”

"Jen seems so carefree these days. She feels like a teenager. She was ready to change up her game and she believes turning 50 is a new beginning," the source shared. "She looks amazing. She's always been in great shape, but since her split, she has almost doubled her yoga workout. Everyone keeps telling her she looks better than ever."

