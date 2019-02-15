Jennifer Aniston's birthday trip isn't going as planned.

According to multiple reports, the Friends alum boarded a plane in Los Angeles set for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Friday, accompanied by several pals, including Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, and Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka. The group was reportedly headed off on a surprise trip for Aniston's recent 50th birthday, but the plane was sidelined after losing a wheel or tire during takeoff. ET has reached out to reps for Aniston and Cox for comment.

A spokesman for the FAA tells ET that a Gulfstream G4 lost a wheel or tire while departing from Los Angeles International Airport on Friday morning. According to the spokesman, the aircraft departed without incident and circled near Ontario International Airport in Southern California to burn fuel. The plane landed at Ontario International Airport without incident, with the gear down, shortly after 2 p.m.

Aniston turned 50 on Monday, just two days after celebrating with a star-studded party -- attended by guests like ex-husband Brad Pitt -- in Los Angeles.

A source told ET that Pitt wanted to "support" Aniston, as they've been friendly over the last couple of years.

"Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single. They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times. They've come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life," the source said. "There are truly no hard feelings between them... They both realize that anytime they cross paths people talk about a reunion. He came on his own and quietly entered the party. They had heavy security, kept a ban on social media, and hoped for the best."

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

