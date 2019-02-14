Courteney Cox Tells the Story of Losing Her Virginity at Age 21

Courteney Cox is getting candid about her love life this Valentine’s Day!

The 54-year-old actress appeared on The Late Late Show on Wednesday where she opened up to host James Corden about losing her virginity.

Noting that she “didn’t learn anything” from her parents about sex, the Friends star added, "My mom didn’t talk to me about one thing that I should have known.”

She also revealed the age where she lost her virginity, saying, "I shouldn’t probably say this, but I will. I was a virgin until I was 21. I think I can be proud of that.”

Cox, who is currently with partner Johnny McDaid, recalled how her mom acknowledged the change in her life.

"I remember, I dated the guy for a long time, and my mom was like, ‘OK, I think she’s gonna be with him for a while.’ And she sent me a pair of underwear to try to, you know, womanhood,” she noted. "And they were called Olga, and I swear the lace was about three and a half to four inches and then the cotton part. But they were so much better than the ones I was wearing, so I was really backwards when it came to that.”

She noted that she wore the gift when she lost her virginity, joking, “They were pretty snazzy, I mean, not in this day in age, but, you know."

Following the story, she teased, "Get that, Coco?” referencing her 14-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, whom she co-parents with ex David Arquette.

Cox and McDaid ended their engagement in 2015, and though they reunited, they don’t consider themselves to engaged any longer.

“We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before,” Cox told Ellen DeGeneres last month. “Everything’s better.”

The actress also gushed about her co-star and bestie, Jennifer Aniston, for Aniston’s 50th birthday. Watch the clip below for more:

