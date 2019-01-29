Absence definitely makes the heart grow fonder when it comes to Courteney Cox's relationship with boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

The 54-year-old actress recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, where she talked about the two breaking off their engagement in 2015, spending months apart, and eventually getting back together. Now, Cox says the two are dating but no longer engaged, and carry on a long-distance relationship. McDaid lives in England, while Cox is based in Los Angeles.

"Isn't that strange?" Cox acknowledges of their relationship timeline. "We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything's better."

"Not because he's in London, although the distance after that breakup -- we were apart for six months -- that really showed us a lot, and it's just better," she continues.

Clearly, Cox continues to be enamored with the 42-year-old Snow Patrol musician, whom she began dating in 2013.

"I mean, it's expensive, it's an expensive relationship, we go back and forth a lot," she says about making it work. "He's incredible. He's also an incredible writer. He writes tons of music."

Cox also spoke about McDaid during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, when Kimmel referred to McDaid as her "man friend." The Friends star admitted she also has trouble defining their relationship.

"My 'man friend?' That’s good. I don’t know if that would go over very well,” she quipped. "He’s my partner. That’s what he calls it, my partner. And I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say partner unless you’re in the same sex.”

"I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to meet my partner in section F,’ and they were like, ‘Oh, I’m sure she’s going to be there, don’t worry about it,’” she continued, laughing. "Not that it matters, but it’s just a different way to speak. ... He’s my guy, he’s my one, but saying partner’s difficult for me.”

In 2016, Cox spoke about her and McDaid's "brutal" breakup during her appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls. Watch below:

