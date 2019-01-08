Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her 'Partner' Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox isn’t afraid to talk about her longtime love Johnny McDaid in 2019! The Friends star has been notoriously tight-lipped about her relationship with the Snow Patrol singer, to whom she was previously engaged.

But during a Monday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cox, 54, was asked by her pal Kimmel about her “man friend.”

"My man friend? That’s good. I don’t know if that would go over very well,” she quipped of the title. "He’s my partner. That’s what he calls it, my partner. And I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say partner unless you’re in the same sex.”

She added that referring to McDaid, 42, as her “partner” in the past has led to some confusion.

"I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to meet my partner in section F,’ and they were like, ‘Oh, I’m sure she’s going to be there, don’t worry about it,’” she said laughing. "Not that it matters, but it’s just a different way to speak.”

Clarifying her thoughts on the status of her relationship with McDaid, Cox noted, "He’s my guy, he’s my one, but saying partner’s difficult for me.”

It’s unclear whether Cox and McDaid still consider themselves engaged after several years of an on-off romance. Cox was wearing a ring on that finger, but it’s unknown if it was her initial engagement ring from McDaid.

The pair were engaged for a year and a half before calling it quits in 2015, but they seemingly reconciled in early 2016 and have appeared to be together ever since.

In fact, Cox revealed on Kimmel that they spent the New Year together in England. After a night of a little too much fun, they went with her daughter, Coco, and a friend to a pub 45 minutes down the road. On the way back, they got very lost as it was getting dark outside.

"We found ourselves in this field of rams and those are dangerous animals,” Cox said. "We were petrified then we had to run by an electrical fence to get out. It was a nightmare, but it was one of the most fun days.”

