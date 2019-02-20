David Arquette is defending his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, against the hair haters!

The 47-year-old actor responded to a meme account on Instagram that mocked Cox’s hair in the 2000 horror film, Scream 3.

“If you ever feel like s**t, just remember Courteney Cox’s hair in Scream 3,” the meme reads, complete with a photo of the brunette actress and her incredibly short bangs.

Arquette commented on the post, writing, “I have to take the fall for this. I suggested a Bettie Page look. It just didn’t work. I take full responsibility.”

Cox and Arquette met on the set of the first Scream film in 1996 and married in 1999. They divorced in 2013 and share 14-year-old daughter Coco. Cox is currently in relationship with musician Johnny McDaid, and Arquette married Christina McLarty in 2015.

Cox recently joined the world of social media, getting her own Instagram account.

Last week she shared a funny photo of her daughter asleep in bed while Friends played on her laptop.

“#fbf awww… I put her right to sleep,” she captioned the shot.

