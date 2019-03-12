It turns out Courteney Cox’s daughter can sing!



On Monday night, the Friends alum shared a touching clip of 14-year-old Coco Arquette, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, singing “Chasing Cars” -- Snow Patrol’s 2006 single.



But this wasn’t just a cover. She was joined on stage by Gary Lightbody, the lead singer of Snow Patrol, as they harmonized their way through the tender track. The performance was part of a concert with Chords2Cure, an organization that works to raise funds to benefit pediatric cancer research.



“I have overwhelming gratitude towards @garysnowpatrol for sharing his time to perform at @chords2cure,” Cox captioned the video. “I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together.”

As fans know, the 54-year-old actress has been dating Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid since 2013. A year later, the couple got engaged; but in 2015 Cox and McDaid decided to call off their engagement, reconciling months later. During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, she discussed how their relationship has been better since deciding not to get married.



"Isn't that strange?" Cox asked of her relationship timeline. "We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything's better."

"Not because he's in London, although the distance after that breakup -- we were apart for six months -- that really showed us a lot, and it's just better," she added.



During the chat, Cox admitted that their sometimes long distance relationship takes its toll, but is worth it.



"I mean, it's expensive, it's an expensive relationship, we go back and forth a lot," she admitted, adding, "He's incredible. He's also an incredible writer. He writes tons of music."

Earlier in January, Cox paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the late-night talk show host referred to McDaid as her “man friend,” prompting this response: "My 'man friend'? That’s good. I don’t know if that would go over very well. He’s my partner. That’s what he calls it, my partner. And I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say partner unless you’re in the same sex.”



"I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to meet my partner in section F,’ and they were like, ‘Oh, I’m sure she’s going to be there, don’t worry about it,’” she continued with a laugh. "Not that it matters, but it’s just a different way to speak. ... He’s my guy, he’s my one, but saying partner’s difficult for me.”

