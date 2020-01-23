It's always a good time for aFriends flashbacks.

In celebration of Throwback Thursday, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a super cute, nostalgia-packed snapshot of the beloved sitcom's cast -- including Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc -- sitting around a small table, overflowing with food, over 15 years ago.

As it turns out, it was a particularly important cast feast, as it was their last group meal ahead of filming their record-setting series finale, appropriately titled, "The Last One."

"'The Last Supper' before taping 'The Last One' on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends," Cox captioned the historic photo.

The slideshow post also included a close-up pic of the bright blue cover page for the finale's script, written by series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The two-part episode went on to air in May 2004 and was one of the most-watched TV finales in history.

Several of Cox's famous friends replied gleefully to the throwback past, including Aniston, who simply commented with three crying and laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, comedian Whitney Cummings made a very astute observation when she commented, "You and Jens hands are on so many thighs lol."

The post comes amid a possible Friends reunion project for HBO Max. Check out the video below for an update on the wildly hyped project.

