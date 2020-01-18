Getting theFriends cast all together again hasn't been easy.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the show's co-creator, Marta Kauffman, backstage at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, where she confessed she "really" doesn't know what's going on with HBO Max's Friends reunion project.

"If it happens, we will certainly be involved in it," she shared. "But I don't know."

"It's complicated. It's very complicated," Kauffman continued of putting the reunion together. "It's everything. It's a very complicated thing to do."

News broke in November that the Friends cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, along with the sitcom’s creators, David Crane and Kauffman, were discussing a possible reunion project for HBO Max.



Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer of HBO Max, addressed the reunion at the streaming service's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. "There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest aligned to push the button on it," he said. "Today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe."

A few Friends guest stars were at the PGA Awards, like Reese Witherspoon and Brad Pitt. "[It's] pretty cool," Kauffman said. "I saw [Pitt] at Netflix a few months ago, but I haven't gotten a chance to see him tonight."

Kauffman was honored with the 2020 Norman Lear Achievement Award at Saturday's awards show; Grace and Frankie stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda presented Kauffman, the show's co-creator and executive producer, with the award.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"For them to present this tonight is such an honor," she told ET.



"I'm not going to tell you how the stories [on Grace and Frankie] are going to end, and the truth is, they don't end," Kauffman added. "They don't really end. I mean, this is about the time in your life when things can keep changing, and they do."

