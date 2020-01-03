Emma Geller-Green is all grown up!

To ring in the new year, Noelle Sheldon took to Instagram to recall her time on Friends as a baby. With her twin, Cali, the 17-year-old appeared on the iconic sitcom as Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) daughter, Emma.

Alongside a selfie of her holding a Central Perk coffee mug -- which Noelle Photoshopped into the Friends set -- the Us actress referenced a joke from a season 10 episode of the series.

In the episode "The One With the Cake," Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) cancel a trip in order to be there for Emma's first birthday party. The tot sleeps through the whole shindig, though, causing the annoyed couple to offer sarcastic remarks during a video message that Rachel plans to show Emma on her 18th birthday, which will fall in 2020.

"Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?" Chandler quipped in the episode.

"We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way -- you may not recognize us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years," Monica replied.

"We used to be married, but then we missed a weekend away together and things kind of unraveled," Chandler added. "Because of you!"

In her post, Noelle playfully poked fun at Chandler's ribbing in the episode.

"Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop)," she wrote. "Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!"

"Finally," Cali commented in response.

Cali often shares flashback pics from her time on the series, even sharing two shots in honor of the show's 25th anniversary in September.

