Courteney Cox is giving Friends fans something to get excited about!

The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself trying out the new Friends filter. Set to the famed sitcom's theme song, "I'll Be There For You," Cox smiles as the filter takes her through many of the characters before finally landing on her own, Monica Geller.

In fact, Cox got each of the show's main characters -- Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) -- before eventually landing on Monica, who she played from 1994 to 2004.

"Finally got Monica...thought I was gonna be Ugly Naked Guy for sure!" Cox quipped, before adding the hashtag, "#IdentityCrisis"

Cox has been winning social media as of late, even posing for a pic with her Friends co-stars, Aniston and Kudrow, over the weekend.

"Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼," Aniston captioned her post, which included two photos of the group smiling for the camera and goofing off together.

Additionally, Cox recently shared an epic TikTok dance she did with her 15-year-old daughter, Coco, who she shares with her ex-husband, David Arquette.

In the clip dance, the mother-daughter duo starts out by fanning themselves, before they move to shimmying their hips and arms, hitting their bottoms and hilariously grooving along to the lyrics of "Skinny Lil B Word." The spectacular performance came to an end when the pair triumphantly slid out of the camera frame.

The dance reminded many Friends fans of the epic routine Cox performed as Monica on the series alongside Ross. The onscreen siblings performed the routine during season six of the show, when they went to a taping of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Watch the video below for more on Cox.

