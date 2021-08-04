Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Covers Adele's 'Chasing Pavements'
Courteney Cox's daughter, Coco Arquette, is back at it again with another amazing cover. This time, the 17-year-old daughter of the Friends alum and David Arquette took on Adele's "Chasing Pavements," with her famous mother accompanying her on the piano.
"I love my Coconut’s voice. 🎸: @thisisjoeltaylor," Cox captioned the clip.
Coco's rendition of the 2008 hit got the attention of fans and celebs alike, with commenters marveling at the teen's singing voice.
"No words. So much talent ❤️," one fan wrote, while another commented on the talent behind the mother-daughter duo, who have teamed up to cover several other hit tracks since Cox joined Instagram in 2019.
"Y’all, so good! Loved seeing you do so much with your music, @courteneycoxofficial, it’s been so fun to follow!," the user wrote.
Celebs like Tan France, Irish recording artist Ryan McMullan and Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg were all in awe of Coco, with Vandenberg calling Cox's daughter her "favorite singer."
"I’ll never get over how good she is! She’s my favorite singer!" the TV host gushed.
While Cox has covered everything from the Friends theme song to Ed Sheeran on the piano, she and Coco most recently came together to sing Taylor Swift's 2020 track, "Cardigan," in celebration of Mother's Day.
"Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers. ♥️♥️♥️" the 57-year-old actress captioned the post on Instagram.
In May 2020, Cox opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about sharing Coco's gift with the world.
"She gets mad at me because she thinks I'm using her for posts and she's not wrong," Cox quipped at the time. "She really does have a beautiful voice."
