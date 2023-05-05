COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, the World Health Organization said Friday, marking a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies worldwide and killed at least 7 million people worldwide.

"It's with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"That does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat," he said, adding he wouldn't hesitate to reconvene experts to reassess the situation should COVID-19 "put our world in peril."

The U.N. health agency says that thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week, and there have been recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

COVID was the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week.

President Joe Biden signed a bill in April officially ending the U.S. national public health emergency over COVID.

This story was originally published by CBS News on May 5, 2023 at 9:58 a.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

David Crosby Was Battling COVID-19 Before His Death

Woody Harrelson Gets Backlash for COVID-19 Conspiracy During 'SNL'

This At-Home Covid-19 Rapid Test Is On Sale at Amazon

Shania Twain on Being Airlifted to a Hospital With Serious COVID Case

The Best N95 & KN95 Face Masks for Protection Against The Tripledemic

Jeff Bridges ‘Feeling Good’ After Cancer and COVID (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery