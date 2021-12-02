Cozy Earth Cyber Week Sale: Take Up to 35% Off Oprah's Favorite Things

Cozy Earth has extended their Cyber Monday sale through Dec. 5, which means we can save up to 35% off on the brand's bedding and loungewear -- including Oprah Winfrey's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

The media mogul loves Cozy Earth for their buttery soft, breathable bedding that helps regulate temperature while you snooze whether you're a hot sleeper or a cold sleeper. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from bamboo fabric and are made to last through every season. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers loungewear like pajama sets, joggers, socks and more.

Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth products are perfect for gifting this holiday season. If you're looking for more Oprah-approved gifts, check out the Clevr latte kit (introduced by her friend, Meghan Markle), Barefoot Dreams robe, GreenPan ceramic cookware and JLANI geometric hoop earrings.

Save big on Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth things below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah Winfrey loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $319 $223 Buy Now

