Cozy Earth's Black Friday Sale is Here: Get Up to 35% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Loungewear

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 7:34 AM PST, November 17, 2023

Snuggle up this fall and save on Oprah's favorite bedding and loungewear at Cozy Earth's biggest sale of the year.

As the clocks shift back an hour, further complicating our already precarious sleep schedules, investing in the right bedding can make a world of difference when it comes to achieving a restful night's sleep. To help you create the perfect sleep space, Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is hosting a huge Black Friday Sale with sitewide deals on cozy essentials.

Save on Oprah's Favorites

Whether you are looking for lightweight sheets or some Oprah-approved pajamas, Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto her Favorite Things lists five years in a row are on sale for up to 35% off during the brand's biggest sale of the year.

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra-soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for hot sleepers because the temperature-regulating technology helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton. 

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," the cooling sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. 

$339-$469 $225-$309

WITH CODE ETONLINE

Shop Now

The bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a top sheet and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, you will always stay cool and comfortable in bed — no matter the season.

Cozy Earth has been featured in Oprah's Favorite Things list for five consecutive years. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and buttery-soft loungewear from pajama sets to joggers and socks that make excellent additions to anyone's wardrobe. Ahead, save on more Oprah-loved bedding and loungewear during the Cozy Earth Black Friday Sale happening now.

Cozy Earth Black Friday Deals on Oprah's Favorites

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$195 $130

with code etonline

Shop Now

Bamboo Joggers

Bamboo Joggers
Cozy Earth

Bamboo Joggers

The perfect joggers for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things.

$165 $110

WITH CODE ETONLINE

Shop Now

The Plush Lounge Sock

The Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth

The Plush Lounge Sock

Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER". 

$55 $37

WITH CODE ETONLINE

Shop Now

From comforters to sleep dresses and robes, Cozy Earth's cuddly materials provide just the right amount of comfort and warmth for a better night's sleep. Shop more of the best deals on Cozy Earth's sleep essentials below during their Black Friday sale event.

Shop More Cozy Earth Black Friday Deals

Bamboo Duvet Cover

Bamboo Duvet Cover
Cozy Earth

Bamboo Duvet Cover

Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you warm throughout the winter months. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in five different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter

$359 $238

With Code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Comforters

Cozy Earth Comforters
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Comforters

Pair this bamboo viscose-filled comforter with the Cozy Earth duvet cover for the ultimate bedding upgrade.

$419-$629 $293-$440

with code etonline

Shop Now

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
Cozy Earth

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your travels.

$140 $93

With Code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$175 $119

WITH CODE ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

Give any bed an upgrade by switching to these silky-soft bamboo pillowcases.

$99 $70

with code etonline

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress

Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress

A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in. 

$135 $90

WITH CODE ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie

This all-season bamboo hoodie features kangaroo pockets and wrist pockets for a polished look. We suggest pairing it with Cozy Earth's equally soft and cozy Bamboo Jogger Pants.

$160 $106

With Code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels

Ultra plush and absorbent, these ribbed bath towels will make any bathroom feel like a luxe spa.

$175 $116

with code etonline

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket

Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket

Prepare your home for chillier days ahead with a classic knit throw blanket.

$169 $117

with code etonline

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew

"I am in love with the pullover crew as it is perfect over the bamboo tee when I need an extra layer," wrote one happy reviewer. "The bamboo is soft and cooling at the same time. The material is more thick than thin, but not too thick. It is the perfect weight. I even bought my husband one and he loves it too."

$130 $86

with code etonline

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

These bath sheets are larger than your standard towels for maximum coziness.

$160 $107

With Code ETONLINE

Shop Now

