A crew member on Marvel Studios' upcoming television series, Wonder Man, died Tuesday morning after an incident in Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, who first reported the incident, the man was working as a rigger at Radford Studios in Studio City when he fell from a catwalk. The man, identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as Juan Carlos Osorio, died at the scene.

Although Osorio was working on the Wonder Man show, the series was not filming at the time of the accident. IGN reports that the series is slated to resume production -- which was delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes -- in March.

Shortly after his death, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed the tragic news in a statement, offering their condolences to Osorio's family.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," the spokesperson tells ET.

The Wonder Man TV show was first announced by Marvel in June 2022 and is helmed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. The writing for the series is being led by head writer Andrew Guest, a Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community alum.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play Simon Williams, the lead and the undercover identity of Wonder Man, while Lauren Glazier and Ben Kingsley are also both set to act in the project, according to the series' IMDb page. Kingsley previously appeared in Marvel's Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi.

As of February 2024, the series does not have a release date.

RELATED CONTENT: