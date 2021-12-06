Critics Choice Awards 2022: The Complete List of TV Nominees

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards are ready to honor the best television and film of the past year!

The nominations for the TV awards were announced on Monday, with HBO's Succession and Mare of Easttown leading the pack with the fan-fave family-business drama earning eight nods while the Kate Winslet-led series scoring five. In fact, HBO had the most nominations of the year at 20, with Netflix close behind at 18.

Paramount+'s Evil is tied with Mare of Easttown, also earning five nods, while Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Good Fight, This Is Us and WandaVision are each up for four awards.

The film nominees will be announced on Dec. 13, and the winners of all the categories will be announced at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 9. While a host has not yet been announced for the show, Taye Diggs has been at the helm for the last three years and is likely to return as host. The Critics Choice Awards will air live from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel that Sunday via a simulcast on The CW and TBS.

See the complete list of TV nominees below:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Evil

For All Mankind

The Good Fight

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

This Is Us

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Mike Colter – Evil

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Katja Herbers – Evil

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andrea Martin – Evil

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

Christine Lahti – Evil

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Great

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Elle Fanning – The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Ray Romano – Made for Love

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon – The Other Two

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It’s a Sin

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Midnight Mass

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Come From Away

List of a Lifetime

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Oslo

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

William Jackson Harper – Love Life

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Christian Slater – Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Money Heist

Narcos: Mexico

Squid Game

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

The Great North

Q-Force

What If…?

BEST TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show

Desus & Mero

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside

Good Timing with Jo Firestone

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards air Sunday, Jan. 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

