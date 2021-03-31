'CSI' Revival Starring William Petersen and Jorja Fox Coming to CBS

CSI is back!

CBS has given a series order to CSI: Vegas, a sequel series to the network's former flagship crime franchise, it was announced Wednesday. Original CSI stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively, for the revival, which will debut during the 2021-22 season.

Wallace Langham will also return as David Hodges.

CSI: Vegas kicks off a new chapter of the franchise in Las Vegas, where the original series was also set. According to the official synopsis, "Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, in the announcement. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

“I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Jerry Bruckheimer, executive producer of CSI. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas.”

Jason Tracey will serve as showrunner on CSI: Vegas, with Uta Briesewitz set to direct the first episode. Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, Petersen and Cindy Chvantal will all be executive producers.

CSI launched in October 2000 on CBS, and ran for 355 episodes over 15 seasons. Over the course of its run, several cast members departed, including Petersen, who left at the end of season 9 but appeared intermittently in subsequent seasons before returning for the finale in 2015. Fox was on the entirety of CSI's run, but was in a recurring capacity midway through her time on the show.

Created by Zuiker, CSI also starred Marg Helgenberger (currently on CBS' All Rise), Gary Dourdan, George Eads and Paul Guilfoyle, and has spawned several spinoffs: CSI: Miami (2002-12), CSI: New York (2004-13) and CSI: Cyber (2014-16).

