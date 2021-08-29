'CSI: Vegas' Goes Back to Where It All Began in Official Trailer: Watch (Exclusive)
The CSI team is going back to where it all began.
CBS' upcoming revival, CSI: Vegas, features the return of original stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox, who reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively.
In the full official trailer, premiering exclusively on ET (watch above), the squad's legacy is called into question when new developments surface about the Crime Lab that jeopardize the years and years of work they did. The possibility of criminal malfeasance reunites the forensics investigators as they "follow the truth."
"Welcome to 2021," says Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), head of the CSI Crime Lab. "Whole lot of careful criminals out there."
The official trailer features a cover by singer Joy Oladokun of The Who's iconic "Who Are You," which served as CSI's theme throughout its run.
In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, which ET exclusively debuts, Oladokun revealed that CBS reached out to her to record the cover for the official trailer. She recorded and produced the remake in her Nashville, Tennessee, home over the course of three or four days.
Watch the video below to hear Oladokun detail her process.
CSI: Vegas kicks off a new chapter of the franchise in Las Vegas, where the original series was also set. According to the official synopsis, "Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."
Also reprising their roles are Wallace Langham as David Hodges and Paul Guilfoyle as Jim Brass. Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon round out the new cast members.
CSI: Vegas premieres Wednesday, Oct. 6 on CBS. For more, watch below.
