The CW's upcoming Arrow-verse crossover event has revealed new details.

Billed as "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the annual DC crossover -- which the network has called its "biggest" yet -- will span five shows, kicking off with Supergirl and ending with DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Unlike previous crossovers, the crossover event will take place in December and wrap up in January. This year's five-show crossover will include appearances by stars from Black Lightning for the very first time.

Kevin Conroy, voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Batman: The Animated Series and other Batman properties, will be making a special appearance as Bruce Wayne from the future.

The broadcast schedule for "Crisis on Infinite Earths" is below.

Supergirl – Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Batwoman – Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The Flash – Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Arrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Other significant appearances expected to take place during the "Crisis of Infinite Earths" crossover event are Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin playing different Supermans, Tom Cavanagh portraying a new character, Pariah, and Bitsie Tulloch returning as Lois Lane.

