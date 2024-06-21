Katie Archibald won't be making the trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. On Thursday, the British cyclist took to Instagram to reveal that, after sustaining a broken leg during a freak accident, she'll be unable to represent Great Britain at the Paris Games.

"I tripped over a step in the garden and managed to, somehow, dislocate my ankle; break my tibia and fibula; and rip two ligaments off the bone. What the heck," she wrote alongside photos of herself in the hospital. "That was on Tuesday, and since then I've been in full princess mode (assuming it took a full team of A&E doctors and nurses to get Cinderella's foot back in line with the slipper)."

Archibald has already undergone surgery "to pin the bones back together and reattach the ligaments" that were damaged in the accident, and will soon be recuperating at home.

"A hundred thank yous for the fabulous doctors, nurses, radiographers, porters, physios, surgeons and more at the Manchester Royal Infirmary," she wrote. "A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I've been told won't involve me. I'm still processing that bit of news, but thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine (trip hazard and all that)."

Archibald, 30, concluded her message by telling her followers, "Might be back with more updates, might be gone from the socials for a bit - TBC. Ciao for now."

British Cycling reacted to the news on X, noting that, following medical advice, Archibald "will be unable to compete at the upcoming Olympic Games."

"We share in Katie's heartbreak over her injury, and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris," the account wrote. "Our focus is now on providing Katie with the best possible support as she begins her recovery, and we know that the whole cycling community will be right behind her for every step."

Archibald is a decorated athlete, having competed at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, where she's earned two gold medals and one silver medal. She's also a multi-time World Championship-winning cyclist.

Katie Archibald competing in 2023. - Sam Mellish/Getty Images

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin July 26. Watch the video below for more on this year's Games.

