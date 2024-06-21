Team USA swimmer Lilly King scored more than a qualifier for her second event at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Thursday. After the Indiana University swim team alum finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis, her longtime boyfriend, James Wells, surprised her with a poolside proposal!

King, a two-time Olympian, finished the 200-meter breaststroke behind Kate Douglass and just a few strokes ahead of Gretchen Walsh. When she left the pool, she was greeted by Wells who told her that spending the last four years as her boyfriend had been an honor before getting on bended knee and asking her to marry him.

"Yes, yes, yes," King responded before pulling Wells into a hug.

Speaking with Today on Friday morning, Wells shared that he decided to propose to King after the qualifier rather than during the Paris Olympics because it was a "really special moment" they could share with King's friends and family.

"Just seeing Lilly with all of her friends here, and kind of in this stadium in our home state, I was like I think this would be a really special moment that she can share with everyone," he said. "So I called up a few of my friends that are working here and they got me behind the scenes and kind of set all of this stuff up and it was really awesome."

King added, "It was already an unbelievable week to start off with, making my third Olympic team, obviously could not be more special, and then now I'm getting married!"

King will become the first U.S. swimmer to race the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke at three straight Olympics.

In just over a month, viewers will cheer on the best athletes in the nation and across the globe as they go for the gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Paris Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. While the Opening Ceremonies commence on Friday, July 26, in France, there are football, rugby, archery and handball events ahead of what many consider the "official start" of the Olympic games.

Hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg has been tapped to be a special correspondent for NBC's coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics, providing his unique take on what's happening in and around the Olympics in The City of Light.

Last month, the "Gin and Juice" rapper told ET he's thankful for the opportunity to join NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico for the network's primetime coverage, sharing that he appreciates that NBCUniversal is allowing him to be authentically himself.

"I'm going to do me, and what I love about the NBCUniversal team is that they really want for Snoop Dogg to bring what he brings; stay within the realm of professionalism but to bring Snoop Dogg to the Olympics and I love that," Snoop said. "I'm going to do my best to make sure that I look the part and play the part."

Snoop Dogg and Mike Tirico will team up to provide coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. - Getty

Snoop's unique sports commentary has gone viral on numerous occasions -- like in 2021 when he provided equestrian commentary during the 2020 Olympics -- held in 2021 in Tokyo -- in which he dubbed the horse Mopsie (aka Rave Horse) as "gangsta" for his ability to "Crip walk."

Of course, Snoop's been blessing the world with his unique commentary. No one will ever forget giving David Attenborough a run for his money in his "Plizzanet Earth with Snoop Dogg" segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live. More recently, Snoop provided commentary for the exhibition bout between former NBA star Nate Robinson and Logan Paul.

Snoop told ET he grew up watching the Olympics, and that all eyes on the global event makes it so special.

"I think what makes the Olympics special is that the whole world is watching that one time and it's a peace gathering," he shared. "Even though everybody's competing, it's all about love, the athletes nationally respect each other. The countries, for one time, are all on the same page. There's no politics involved. It's all about competition, sports, camaraderie, legacy, love, and just the history of the Olympics. So, to actually be there ... [is] probably [one of] the greatest things that [has] ever happened to me."

So, what's on Snoop's Olympics bucket list? Getting in the pool with none other than the legend Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time with a whopping 28 medals (23 golds).

"I kind of want to get into the pool. I want to see what my 50[-yard freestyle] looks like," Snoop admitted. "I'm about to holler at Michael Phelps. Phelps, Aquaman, you think you can give me a lesson?"

