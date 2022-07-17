Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn Lauper, is facing legal trouble. According to the NYPD, Declyn was arrested early Thursday morning in New York City after police allegedly found him behind the while of a stolen vehicle.

Police allegedly observed a 2014 Mercedes Benz C350 they claimed to be illegally double-parked, when they decided to conduct a computer check on the car. After their investigation, the NYPD claim that the officers on the scene made the determination that the vehicle had been stolen.

The 24-year-old, who NYPD say was in the driver's seat of the vehicle, was taken into custody and charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to multiple reports, he was released with a desk appearance ticket for a future court date.

Declyn, who is also a musician, seemingly addressed the arrest on social media, taking aim at TMZ, who was first to report the news.

"No time for TMZ I just want some Privacy. I just want some time for Me!," the rapper, who goes by Dex, wrote alongside a clip of what appears to be a new music video for his latest song.

Declyn is the "Girls Just Wanna Fun" singer's only child, who she shares with her husband, David Thornton.

While they have largely stayed out of the public eye, the family previously appeared together on her reality series Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual, which ran for one season on We TV in 2013.

