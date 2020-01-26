Things got electric on the 2020 GRAMMYs stage when a slew of stars came together to perform a number from Fame.

Camila Cabello opened the epic rendition of "I Sing the Body Electric" from the hit 1980 movie musical, with Cyndi Lauper singing next, followed by Broadway star Ben Platt.

Other artists incorporated into the sensational show were Gary Clark Jr., choreographer Debbie Allen, violinist Joshua Bell, Common, ballerina Misty Copeland, pianist Lang Lang and musical duo The War and Treaty.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cabello led the song, taking over the intro originated by Coco Hernandez (Irene Cara) in the film, while each performer joined in as the performance built to its crescendo.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Robyn Beck / AFP

The performance was in recognition of longtime GRAMMYs executive producer Ken Ehrlich, and acknowledged the importance of music education in schools. Ehrlich has produced every GRAMMYs telecast since 1980, with the 62nd annual ceremony marking the end of his 40-year career.

“I don’t know what my legacy is going to be with this show,” Ehrlich told the Los Angeles Times when his departure was first announced in December. “I don’t know if next year I’ll be forgotten. I don’t care. These have been 40 of the most amazing years of my life.”

In addition to the eclectic Fame grouping, the night was full of star-studded performances from Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Rosalía, Tyler, The Creator and more.

The GRAMMYs come just hours after ET confirmed legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Following the heartbreaking news, a number of artists took to social media to pay tribute to the Lakers legend. Host Alicia Keys opened the awards ceremony with a heartfelt message. Watch the moment below.

GRAMMYs 2020: Alicia Keys Opens Show With Kobe Bryant Tribute With Boyz II Men This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

ET at the 2020 GRAMMYs: How to Watch Our Live Coverage

GRAMMYs 2020: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees

2020 GRAMMYs: Meet the Best New Artist Nominees

Related Gallery