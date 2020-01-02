It's all about the details for Cynthia Erivo.

The Harriet star turned heads in her ethereal Schiaparelli gown at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday.

"It's all detail. I love the small details," she told ET's Lauren Zima while on the red carpet. The fashionista is all about making a statement when she hits the red carpet, and shared her three tips for delivering the perfect look.

"Find something you feel confident in. Find something that you can make a moment in. Find something that you feel comfortable taking a photo in," she dished.

Erivo -- who is nominated for two Golden Globes at Sunday's ceremony -- is kicking off awards season getting honored at the Gala with the Breakthrough Performance Award.

"I'm feeling really excited because it's beginning and it's all new and I get to see people that I really love and care about when we’re on this ride," she said of the new year and awards season. "I can't believe it's here. It's been a crazy couple of weeks, months, but it's really wonderful to be a part of it."

The 32-year-old British star, meanwhile, is thankful for all her blessings and took some time over the holidays to reflect on all her recent success.

If she takes home a Golden Globe on Sunday, she will be one Oscar away from earning EGOT status. ET previously spoke to Erivo about what that major accomplishment would mean to her.

