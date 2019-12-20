Cynthia Erivo is adding another trophy to her shelf.

The 32-year-old actress and singer will be honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award for her role in Harriet at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala on Jan. 2, 2020.

"Cynthia Erivo has been a sensation in her theatrical performances and now audiences are getting to experience her on the big screen. In Harriet, she fully embodies and brings to life the tale of Harriet Tubman, whose courage saved herself and many others from a life of slavery," Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. "She is a star on the rise and for her portrayal that has garnered much critical acclaim and has received several award nominations, it is our honor to present her with the Breakthrough Performance Award."

Erivo joins previous recipients Mahershala Ali, Mary J. Blige, Marion Cotillard, Jennifer Hudson, Felicity Huffman, Brie Larson, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike and Jeremy Renner. Many of the previously announced names have gone on to receive Oscar nominations following their PSIFF wins.

In addition to Erivo's honor, Adam Driver will also be receiving the Desert Palm Achievement Award.

"This has been a career year for Adam Driver with an award-winning role in Marriage Story, and solid performances in The Report and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker," Matzner added. "In Marriage Story, Adam Driver brings raw human emotions in his portrayal of a man going through an acrimonious divorce in this powerful and moving story. For this outstanding performance, we are honored to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor to Adam Driver."

That same night, Jennifer Lopez will receive the Spotlight Award for Hustlers, Antonio Banderas the International Star Award for his role in Pain and Glory, Joaquin Phoenix will get the Chairman’s Award, and Renée Zellweger the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress for Judy, among others.

ET’s Mary Hart is set to return to host the PSIFF Film Awards Gala, and ET will be exclusively backstage with the stars during the big show on Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

ET recently caught up with Erivo, where she expressed how she would feel if she landed a coveted Academy Award nomination and became an EGOT recipient.

Watch the video below to hear what she said.

