Renee Zellweger is already pulling in the accolades for playing Judy Garland.

The 50-year-old actress will soon be honored at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, where she's set to receive the coveted Desert Palm Achievement Award for her performance in Judy.

Festival Chairman Harold Matzner praised Zellweger in a statement announcing the honor, sharing, "This is a layered performance that captures Judy’s trademark spirit, along with the heartbreak and insecurities she experiences in London while performing at a series of sold out shows."

"For this outstanding performance, a career best for Zellweger -- and one in which she remarkably does her own singing -- it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award," Metzner added.

ET spoke with Zellweger last week at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards -- where she received the Hollywood Actress Award for her titular role -- and she opened up about the experience of playing the iconic performer.

"It didn't feel like making a film at all. It just felt like this really spoiled-rotten deep dive into trying to understand the circumstances of this extraordinary persona's life," she said. "And then getting to celebrate her and the legacy of her work and sort of bring a different truth about the final chapter of her life to light, which was just such a privilege."

