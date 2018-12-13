It’s officially awards season!

The 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival will be a night to remember as it honors actors and directors for their contributions in cinema. The awards show will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 3.

The festival, sponsored by American Express, will honor Bradley Cooper with the Director of the Year Award for his work on A Star Is Born, also starring Lady Gaga. ET’s Mary Hart will host the special event for the 16th time.

Director Alfonso Cuaron will receive the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for his exceptional work on Roma, a film shot in Mexico and dedicated to his nanny. The cast of Green Book will be honored with the Vanguard Award. The Icon Award will be presented to Glenn Close.

Melissa McCarthy will take home the Spotlight Award for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? The Career Achievement Award will go to director Spike Lee. Olivia Colman will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award and Regina King will be honored with the Chairman's Award.



