Jennifer Lopez will soon add a new award to add to her collection.

The 50-year-old triple-threat star will take home the Spotlight Award, Actress for her role in Hustlers at Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala on Jan. 2, 2020.

"Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film Hustlers," Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said in a press release announcing the latest news on Monday.

"Starting with her show-stopping entrance Jennifer brings to life the character of Ramona, an exotic dancer, who leads a group of dancer friends to steal money from their clients," Matzner said of her role in the film. "For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year’s Spotlight Award."

Lopez's latest honor could very well point to another upcoming distinction, as past recipients of the Spotlight Award -- including Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Rooney Mara and Julia Roberts -- all received Oscar nominations following their PSIFF wins.

When ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Lopez at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September, she got real about the nerves that come with her Oscar buzz.

"Nobody even likes to say it! We don't want to jinx it!" Lopez exclaimed.

Previously announced honorees at the upcoming PSIFF include Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

ET’s Mary Hart is set to return to host the PSIFF Film Awards Gala, and ET will be exclusively backstage with the stars during the big show on Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

