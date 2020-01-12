Cynthia Erivo wouldn’t mind nabbing an Oscar nomination for her role in Harriet, but the thought of being nominated seems surreal to her.

“I don’t even know if I have the words, ” Erivo told ET’s Kelsie Knight at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. “It would mean the world. It really would.”

If Erivo were to win an Oscar, she would become the youngest EGOT (Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony Award) winner in history.

“It’s insane and weird and crazy, and also to be even thought of in that way,” she added of potentially adding to her trophy case.

Though Erivo has appeared in numerous British TV shows and films and earned a Tony Award in 2016 for The Color Purple, her performance as freedom fighter Harriet Tubman has been considered her “breakout” role.

“It’s cool because it means I’ve got room. Room to grow and room to do new things and room to try it over and over again,” she said. “I like the idea of being a ‘breakout’ at this point in my career because it means that I can really keep going.”

Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced on Monday.

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Cynthia Erivo Stuns in Mosaic-Print Gown

Cynthia Erivo Feels 'Truly Blessed' for Double Golden Globe Nominations for 'Harriet'

Cynthia Erivo on Her 2(!) Award-Worthy Performances for 'Harriet' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery