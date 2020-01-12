Cynthia Erivo is absolutely beautiful at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards!

The Harriet leading lady arrived on the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. Erivo rocked a stunning Fendi gown, which featured a marble mosaic print, voluminous sleeves and a long train. She accessorized with glitzy drop earrings.

Erivo is nominated for Best Actress tonight for her portrayal of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The British actress will continue to have a busy awards season; Erivo is nominated for a SAG Award and is also a contender for an Oscar nomination. We'll find out if she secures a spot in the Best Actress category when the Academy Award nominations are announced on Monday.

If she is nominated and takes home the Oscar, the multitalented star would achieve EGOT status. She already has won a Daytime Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award -- all for her performance in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple.

Next up, Erivo will play yet another icon -- Aretha Franklin -- in the third season of National Geographic's anthology series, Genius. The actress shared with ET at last week's Golden Globes what to expect from her portrayal of the late singer.

"You'll learn a little bit about her life behind the music -- the thing that made her a genius," she explained. "You'll learn about some of the darkness in her life. You'll learn a lot of music; some music you might not know. I'm singing everything live, so you'll hear all that."

