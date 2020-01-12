Justin Hartley may be going through a tough time in his life off the screen, but he has the full support of his This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

In November, ET has confirmed that Hartley filed for divorce from his estranged wife Chrishell Stause after two years of marriage.

On Sunday, while speaking to ET’s Keltie Knight on the blue carpet at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, Ventimiglia said “life is so much bigger than the microscope we all live under.”

“I think that no matter what, from those of us in front of the camera [to] those of us behind the camera, we're all dealing with life and struggles,” he said when asked about his co-star’s ongoing divorce.

“And it's joy and even the great moments that happen in what people perceivably think is a bad time, you know? So you stick up for one another, you show each other love and kindness and you let people know that you're around there for them.”

Prior to the awards show, Hartley reflected on his personal life while speaking to a small group of reporters, including ET, after the This Is Us panel at the winter Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday.

"I'm doing great," he said, before opening up about his self-care routine and changes he's made in his life since his split from estranged wife Chrishell Stause.

“I got into that a long time ago, actually, self-care. It's good to do, right?” Hartley said. "We've got hectic lives and everyone's busy and we're rushing all over the place and we're trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing. And you have to slow down once in a while and realize where you are and appreciate what you've done and reflect a little bit, and be like, 'What's going on here?' And make sure you're OK. Surround yourself with good people. That's a good thing to do as well.”

As ET previously reported, Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November, listing their date of separation as July 8, 2019. Stause responded to Hartley's petition for divorce and filed for dissolution of marriage citing irreconcilable differences a couple weeks later, but listed her date of separation as Nov. 22, 2019 -- the day Hartley filed his paperwork.

On Sunday, Hartley was all smiles at the Critics Choice’ Awards as he walked the carpet with his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella Justice Hartley, whom he shares with his first wife, Lindsay.

While not individually nominated for any acting prizes, he and Ventimiglia were there in support of This Is Us. The NBC hit is up for five awards, including Best Drama Series.

“Life is long, as are, hopefully, careers,” Ventimiglia said while reflecting on the success of the series and his career. “And I think it's nice, what we've done with the Pearsons, and what I've enjoyed of Jack Pearson.”

While his character is very much dead, he’s not off the show. But it creates a very interesting dynamic with his longtime co-stars, who he doesn't spend as much time with on set.

“I don't see anybody. I get to see them here, things like this. This is where I'm going to see them,” he said, while teasing what’s to come for the rest of season four. “But yeah, John Legend is going to join us, among some others... It's a great back half of the season.”

