Justin Hartley is focusing on himself and his well-being.

The actor reflected on his personal life while speaking to a small group of reporters, including ET, after the This Is Us panel at the winter Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday.

"I'm doing great," he said, before opening up about his self-care routine and changes he's made in his life, since his split from estranged wife Chrishell Stause.

"I got into that a long time ago actually, self-care. It's good to do, right?" Hartley said. "We've got hectic lives and everyone's busy and we're rushing all over the place and we're trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing. And you have to slow down once in a while and realize where you are and appreciate what you've done and reflect a little bit, and be like, 'What's going on here?' And make sure you're OK. Surround yourself with good people. That's a good thing to do as well."

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November, listing their date of separation as July 8, 2019. Stause responded to Hartley's petition for divorce and filed for dissolution of marriage citing irreconcilable differences a couple weeks later, but listed her date of separation as Nov. 22, 2019 -- the day Hartley filed his paperwork.

"Chrishell is still shocked that Justin filed for divorce and is devastated how everything is unraveling," a source ET at the time. "Chrishell signed up for a marriage, to work through things and fight for their love, but she feels Justin has just given up."

The source also claimed: "Justin loves Chrishell, but people close to the couple feel he’s choosing his career path over their marriage. Justin is finally getting his big break in Hollywood and it’s completely changed him and how he treated his marriage."

Meanwhile, Hartley's This Is Us character, Kevin, is also going through his own personal ups and downs.

"[Kevin's] in a position where he's in flux a little bit and he's trying to find his way again," Hartley told reporters. "It's this repetition that kind of starts happening with his life and here it is again, in a place where he's actually healthy, he's trying to do the right thing, he's taking care of himself -- the self-care thing we were talking about."

"He's being very reflective, he's being very thoughtful, he's doing all the right things and he finds himself in the same position where it's, like, alone in a crowded room. I think his perspective on that is different though this time around," he continued. "He can see the light at the end of the tunnel and he's also hopeful. He has a goal and he knows what he wants for the first time."

The actor added that Kevin was in a transitory state, explaining that he has a bigger idea of what he wants. "Now I think he's starting to collect things in his life that mean something, that tell the story of who he really is. He's carrying that weight with him and he's realizing what it is that he wants in life, which is super cool to see for me and to play."

That also includes Kevin's hopes and dreams of having a wife and kids. "I think what he's saying was, it's time to grow up and move on," he shared. "And actually realize, I want a family. I want someone in my life to share life experiences with, to tell stories to. [Someone who] you say, 'Do you remember when?' and that person actually walked through that life with you and remembered it. I think that's really special."

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Jan. 14 @ 9 p.m. on NBC.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

