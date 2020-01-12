It was a daddy-daughter date night for Justin Hartley at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday.

The This Is Us star brought his 15-year-old daughter Isabella as his date to the awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event marked one of his first public appearances following his November split from wife Chrishell Stause.

Hartley and his daughter made an adorable pair on the red carpet, with Isabella telling ET she was "grateful and excited" to accompany her dad to the awards show. "It's so much fun," she raved.

"I just kind of watch her, and I'm impressed," the proud dad said of his daughter.

The 42-year-old actor -- who shares Isabella with ex-wife Lindsay -- joked about how much he's evolved as an actor over the years. His teenage daughter, however, had nothing but positive feedback.

"There's so many things [he's good at]. I just think the advice that he gives me -- he never makes me feel like if I ask a question, it's a dumb question. I'm always learning new things from him," Isabella shared. "I don't know. He's my favorite person, my actual favorite person."

"Isn't that amazing?" Hartley marveled.

"Love you!" Isabella said, leaning in for a hug.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause on Nov. 22, listing their date of separation as July 8, 2019. Stause responded to Hartley's petition for divorce and filed for dissolution of marriage citing irreconcilable differences a couple weeks later, but listed her date of separation as Nov. 22.

"I'm doing great," Hartley told reporters at NBC's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday, before opening up about his self-care routine and changes he's made in his life since his split.

"I got into that a long time ago, actually, self-care. It's good to do, right?" he said. "We've got hectic lives and everyone's busy and we're rushing all over the place and we're trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing. And you have to slow down once in a while and realize where you are and appreciate what you've done and reflect a little bit, and be like, 'What's going on here?' And make sure you're OK. Surround yourself with good people. That's a good thing to do as well."

See more in the video below.

