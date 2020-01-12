The stars are arriving to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards!

Hollywood's biggest stars are gracing the red carpet for Sunday's awards ceremony, hosted by Taye Diggs, which takes place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The Critics Choice Association will honor the best of film and television. This year's nominees include Jennifer Lopez for her performance in stripper heist film, Hustlers, Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's ninth flick, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Michelle Williams for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in FX's miniseries, Fosse/Verdon. Eddie Murphy will receive the Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement Award.

The lineup of presenters is star-studded, too, with Kristen Bell, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o (she is also nominated tonight), Kelly Clarkson, Keegan-Michael Key, Nick Kroll, Adam Devine and more.

Mandy Moore opted for a black jumpsuit and cape, accented by gold chain detail. She rocked an elegant low updo with the sleek look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Another jumpsuit! Billy Porter stunned in a mint green strapless wide-leg design. The Pose actor amped up the look with temporary butterfly tattoos, accessorized with a silver choker and bracelet cuffs.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Florence Pugh dazzled in an embellished silver Prada dress. The Little Women star sported a cool updo and glitzy drop earrings.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

See all the red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards by clicking through the gallery, ahead.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and More

Eddie Murphy Set to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards