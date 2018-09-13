Cynthia Nixon's gubernatorial primary bid against incumbent Andrew Cuomo has come to an end.

Going into the primaries, Cuomo had a greater amount of support from the Democratic party, as well as greater financial resources than Nixon, and pre-primary polls suggested the incumbent governor had more support from New York voters.

The Associated Press called the race for Cuomo based on projected totals at 9:30 p.m. ET. With nearly 50 percent of total votes counted, the 60-year-old career politician held an insurmountable 66.3 percent lead over Nixon's 33.7 percent.

Nixon first announced that she would be running for governor, and challenging the two-term establishment Democrat, in March, when she released a video explaining her motivation and inspiration to throw her hat in the political ring.

"New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else. When I grew up here it was just my mom and me in a one-bedroom, fifth floor walk-up. New York is where I was raised and where I am raising my kids. I’m a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent. I was given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today," the 51-year-old actress said at the time. "Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country. With both incredible wealth and extreme poverty… How did we let this happen?"

"I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else. But something has to change," she continued. "We want our government to work again on healthcare, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines."

One of the first celebrities to come out in support of Nixon in her run for office was her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who took to Instagram shortly after the gubernatorial announcement to officially endorse her longtime friend.

"A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter. A NY'er. A dear friend. Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote," Parker wrote in the caption below of photo of Nixon.

ET's Nischelle Turner was with Parker on Thursday morning, hours before the results of the primary were determined -- at the launch of her new brick-and-mortar shoe store, SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker, in the Seaport District of New York City -- and the actress-turned-fashion mogul said she was standing by her friend.

"We had to be [at the store opening] super early but we're we're gonna go [cast our votes] when I finish," shared Parker, who said she'd been texting with Nixon the night before the primaries kicked off.

