Cynthia Nixon is doubling down on her criticism of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The 55-year-old Sex and the City star ran against the 63-year-old politician in the 2018 gubernatorial race and lost.
Earlier this month, Cuomo stepped down from his position as governor after an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that he sexually harassed 11 women, including staffers and women who did not work for his administration. As part of the fallout, Cuomo has been stripped of his Emmy award, which he received in 2020 for his daily televised coronavirus briefings.
“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York attorney general’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award,” the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said in a statement to The New York Times on Tuesday. “His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”
Shortly after the news broke, Nixon reacted on Twitter. "The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)," she wrote.
Nixon has won two Emmys, one for her role as Miranda Hobbes in SATC and another for a guest part on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She is currently filming And Just Like That..., the SATC reboot.
The actress initially responded to Cuomo's resignation on Twitter earlier this month. "This is a good day for New York. This is the start of accountability, but more needs to be done to keep women safe," she tweeted. "That means prosecuting Cuomo to the full extent of the law. And it means moving forward with impeachment, to bar him from running for statewide office ever again."
Cuomo was replaced by Kathy Hochul, making her the first female governor of New York.
