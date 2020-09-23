Cynthia Nixon is thinking about who could fill an iconic spot in the Sex and the City cast. The 54-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and reacted to a fan's suggestion that fellow WWHL guest, Sharon Stone, take on the role of Samantha Jones.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha on Sex and the City's 10 seasons and in its two followup movies, has said she does not want to be reprise her role for a potential third film.

"I think Sharon would be, of course, totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own," Nixon said. "But I've also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time and I think that would be amazing as well."

While Stone said the idea of casting a woman of color to play Samantha seems "right," she also said that "any time I could have the opportunity to work with Cynthia would be an honor to me."

Though Nixon seemed open to the possibility of a third flick with a new Samantha, SATC creator Darren Star previously told ET that replacing Cattrall is "nothing I've thought about right now seriously."

"I mean, for right now, it's like, I loved the series and those first two movies," he said.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker said that the Michael Patrick King, the show's producer, needs to go through "the grieving process" before trying to figure out if they can continue the franchise without Cattrall.

"Then Michael Patrick can go back and sort of ponder what he might want to do and how he might want to proceed," she said during a 2018 episode of WWHL. "That’s the most clear answer I’ve given yet!"

Though the possibility of a third movie is unknown, during her WWHL appearance Nixon reflected on one positive experience the cast had while making the first film.

"It was the first scene we shot publicly for the first Sex and the City film. It was so amazing to be back together, it was so amazing to be doing the film and it was so amazing to have literally hundreds of people gathered for the occasion who were so excited, but also so incredibly quiet as not to disturb the shoot," she remembered. "It was surreal and it was amazing."

