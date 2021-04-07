Audiences will get a glimpse into Jamie Foxx's life as a father in his and daughter Corinne Foxx's upcoming series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.

Based on Corinne's diary, the Netflix show follows Jamie as a single dad and cosmetics brand owner as he figures out fatherhood when his strong-minded teen daughter, played by Kyla-Drew, moves in with him. David Alan Grier plays Jamie's dad in the series, executive produced by Corinne.

The 27-year-old opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about the series and how her father couldn't help but also embarrass her while they were on set.

"Here's the thing, it never stopped. Dad Stop Embarrassing me continues to live on every day of my life," Corinne expressed. "He totally still embarrassed me on set. I mean he plays music 24/7, so in between every take he'd be dancing, he's playing music, and I’d have to wrangle him in and be like, 'Dad, we have to go back to work.' So yes, he was still embarrassing me even on set."

All jokes aside, Corinne said working on the project is "really surreal."

"Basically my diary came to life so it was a really surreal moment and it was a big learning curve too," she noted. "I've been an actor before, but I’ve never been a producer. So I had to learn how to speak up in a big room with Netflix executives and how to hold my own, and I feel like everyone has seen me as a little girl and now I’m an adult and also the boss."

So being the boss on the show, how did it feel ordering her famous father around?

"It was great," she cracked. "He really listens to me as his boss and I feel like everybody, all of the other producers, knew that he listens to me more than anyone else, so they use me to tell him things they didn't want to tell him. Like, 'Hey Jamie, can you stop doing so much improv and stick to the script?' or 'You got to come in early tomorrow,' like all those things they'd be like, 'Hey Corinne, can you tell him?' Because he listens to me, so yeah it was great."

Grier, who worked with Jamie back on In Living Color and has known Corinne since she was a child, said the atmosphere and energy on set "was fun."

"I don’t remember a bad day on the set, I don't remember with Jamie, me, any of the company, where it was like, you know, you have good days and bad days," he recalled.

Corinne credits her dad for being able to create the show, noting that he "cares about being a father so much" and puts "so much into our relationship."

"He's tried so hard even if he doesn't understand a teenage girl, he wants to," she continued. "I feel so blessed to have him as a father, as somebody to guide me and support me, and also to show up for me. And that's a lot of where the comedy comes from in the show, is he shows up for Sasha, maybe not in the right way, maybe a little bit too much but he's still present."

With a father that has over 30 years of experience in the industry, Corinne has the best teacher she could possibly have.

"This industry is really tough and it can break you down. And my dad has always said, 'Save a little love for yourself,'" she said of the best advice he's given her. "No matter the circumstances, even relationships, not letting anyone take away this core love for yourself and just stay true to the art and keep your head down and don't get distracted by all the glitz and the glam. And just focus on your artwork and creativity and that'll get you very far."

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me premieres on April 14. See more on Corinne and Jamie Foxx in the video below.

