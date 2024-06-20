Dakota Johnson is the queen of viral moments, and on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 34-year-old Daddio star experienced yet another incident.

In the middle of her interview with host Kimmel, Johnson was seen grasping the ornate metal strap of her black gown.

"Dakota, your dress just came unhooked. Are you alright?" Kimmel asked the actress. "Should I get some Scotch tape?"

Dakota Johnson holds onto her dress after it breaks during a June 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'/YouTube

"My dress it just fell off!" Johnson declared, laughing and trying to adjust the delicate piece.

After fiddling with the strap for a while, Johnson gave up, saying, "Well, I'll just hold it."

Concerned the front of Johnson's dress might fall down, Kimmel quipped, "Just hold the important part, there you go," as Johnson gripped her chest while laughing.

Johnson continued the interview, discussing her new film with Sean Penn, and the process of receiving anonymous "d*ck pics" to be featured in the movie.

The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson is known for her viral moments. Her 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show became an instant meme after she called out the comedian and talk show host for not attending her birthday despite being invited.

"I don't know these things happen, and then, like, a year later, somebody is asking me about it," Johnson told ET of the moment in 2022.

She also had some fun with citrus in 2021, telling Architectural Digest she "loves limes" despite later revealing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she's "mildly allergic."

Back in February, she was talking with ET when a 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit, prompting her candid reaction.

Watch the clip below for more to see Johnson's incredibly chill reaction:

