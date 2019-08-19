Days after Dale Earnhardt Jr. was rushed to the hospital following the crash of a private plane containing him and his wife, Amy, and 1-year-old-daughter, Isla -- all of whom survived largely unscathed -- the NASCAR legend is speaking out about the frightening incident.

Earnhardt took to Twitter on Monday with a lengthy post in which he expressed gratitude to his friends and family who have supported him and his family following the near-death experience.

"Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday," Earnhardt, 44, wrote. "We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus."

Earnhardt also addressed rumors and reports regarding the cause of the scary crash, which occurred when the plane veered off a runway after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. The plane then caught fire and was quickly consumed by flames.

The National Transportation Safety Board reportedly concluded the incident was due to collapsed, damaged landing gear.

"With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident," Earnhardt wrote in his statement on Twitter. "I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff."

"Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything," he added. "It has been important to do that together and on our own time."

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department told ET on Thursday that Earnhardt was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for minor injuries, described as cuts and abrasions. Lunceford says that Earnhardt was alert and talking. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

For more on the nightmarish accident that luckily claimed no lives, watch the video below.

