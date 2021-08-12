D'Amelio Sisters Charli and Dixie Get Real About Pressure of Social Media Fame in 'The D'Amelio Show' Trailer
Charli D'Amelio and sister Dixie D'Amelio have gained superstardom on TikTok, and are now opening their lives up for the cameras in a new way.
Hulu dropped the first trailer for their series, The D'Amelio Show, on Thursday, and gave fans a look at what to expect from the revealing docuseries.
Coming from a relatively normal life, the family shot into the spotlight with Charli's meteoric rise to fame on TikTok, which now has over 120 million followers. The family moved out to Hollywood to help the sisters foster their burgeoning career, but are faced with new and unexpected challenges they could have never imagined.
From the trailer alone, it looks like The D'Amelio Show isn't going to shy away from presenting some of the more difficult aspects of life in the spotlight as a teenager.
"What we're trying to do is have some fun and make sure social media doesn't destroy our lives," Charli's dad, Marc D'Amelio, says in the promo, while Charli later describes the public scrutiny of fame like living in "constant terror."
"Sometimes I feel like it's my fault my family's out here," Charli says. "It's definitely a lot of pressure on me."
For Dixie, who has developed an enormous following of her own on the platform, and Charli's parents, keeping the young star safe and healthy -- mentally, emotionally and physically -- is a major concern they don't take lightly.
The D'Amelio Show looks set to explore the family's unique circumstances, and show how a family can survive and thrive when thrust into a completely unexpected and unusual situation like overnight fame.
The D'Amelio Show premieres on Hulu, with all eight episodes streaming, on Sept. 3.
