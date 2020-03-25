Michonne has hung up her katana. Now Danai Gurira is bidding her farewell.

The Walking Dead said goodbye to both the actress and her onscreen person during Sunday's episode -- with Michonne setting out to discover the truth about a certain zombie-hunting ex-sheriff -- and on Wednesday, Gurira posted a heartfelt letter of gratitude to social media.

"Is it possible to feel your heart is broken and overwhelmed with love all at once?" she wrote. "Leaving Michonne was one of the hardest things I have ever done...I have changed and grown living in this role which has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play."

Read Gurira's full letter below:

"Is it possible to feel your heart is broken and overwhelmed with love all at once? Leaving Michonne was one of the hardest things I have ever done. I am so grateful for the kindness, beauty, and generosity of love that I have received over the last couple days. I have change and grown living in this role which has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play. The astounding Walking Dead fandom who supported the characters we created and the world we strived to bring to life are the ones who made this incredible journey. possible. To receive so much love from you means everything to me.

Thank you to the amazing cast and crew I had the pleasure and honor to work with to tell this tory. SO many incredible human beings. I leave knowing with every ounce of my being how hard it is to find that type of community and connection. People who have your back, true collaborators who are pursuing the story above all things and who are pouring it out with love and abundance.

The balm in it all is this amazing family I have gained. Everyone, from Andy Lincoln to every last faithful fan, everyone is #TWDFamily, and I am so thankful for that family. And I know it never stops. We will continue to grow and be together in various ways along the journey. We have touched each other. And so, it never ends.

Thank you so much for the videos and tributes; for all the messages of love and support. For sharing what Michonne meant to you. They have enriched me so much during this difficult time in the world. I cannot express my love and gratitude enough."

Gurira also shared a video from former co-star Andrew Lincoln, who departed the series in season nine, serenading her with a personalized rendition of "Live and Let Die" -- singing the chorus as "We love you, Danai" -- and reminiscing about the first scene they ever shot together.

Whether Gurira and Lincoln will reunite onscreen as Michonne and Rick in The Walking Dead movies is yet to be seen. ("Listen I work for Walking Dead and MCU, all I got are secrets!" Gurira told ET.) Meanwhile, season 10 of The Walking Dead will end prematurely, with AMC announcing earlier this week that the finale has been postponed until "later this year."

RELATED CONTENT:

Danai Gurira Reacts to Returning for a 'Walking Dead' Movie (Exclusive)

'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Finale Postponed Due to Coronavirus

'The Walking Dead' Cast Reveals Who's Returning for Season 11 (Exclusive)