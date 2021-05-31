Dance Moms alum, Zackery Torres, made a life-changing announcement over the weekend. Torres took to TikTok to share that they are transitioning, and revealed that their new pronouns will now be they/she.

"LIFE UPDATE! #fyp #foryou #dancemoms #viral #update #clasof2021," Torres shared to the tune of Dua Lipa's "Levitating."

"I’m transitioning," she said.

Adding, "That means I’m transgender if you didn’t know. My pronouns are they/she, which means that they or she are totally fine, and I’m just hopping on here to tell you that I’m going to be posting more on Tiktok and I’m excited about it!"

Torres stepped into the Dance Moms world as the first male born contestant on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition before joining the Candy Apple team for Dance Moms.

Torres first came out as non-binary during their time at the University of Southern California where she received her Bachelors of Fine Arts in dance and is currently getting their Masters of Arts in public relations and advertising. Torres told the school's newspaper, the Daily Trojan, in Oct. 2020, that expectations from dance teachers to dance like "a man" really got to them.

"I started seeing all of the expectations that teachers—well-known dance teachers, and well-known choreographers—had for me as a male dancer growing up and at the time identifying as a boy," Torres explained. "Oh, you're too feminine, you need to dance like a man.' Just having teachers tell you that on national television, all this stuff, it kind of really got to me."

They continued, "Everyone always talks about how inclusive the arts communities are. But I'm just not really feeling it. I'm not seeing it on an everyday scale."

