'Dancing With the Stars': Funniest Celeb and Fan Reactions to Season 29 Premiere
Dancing With the Stars returned to the ballroom to kick off a new season on Monday, and fans had a lot of feelings about the star-studded episode. Viewers got to see Tyra Banks taking over as host and Derek Hough joined the judges' panel, and a whole new cast of couples danced their hearts out in front of an empty theater.
There was a decidedly different vibe to the season 29 premiere, with Banks doing her best to keep up with a live show, technical hiccups and an unexpected "laugh track" with fake cheering that felt extra weird juxtaposed against an empty theater.
However, some quality dances and a beautiful opening number won over a lot of viewers who had doubts about this new season. Stylish numbers from Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, as well as Justina Machado and Sasha Farber elevated the entire evening.
Even when the performances weren't as technically savvy, they proved to be wildly entertaining.
From Nelly dancing a salsa to his own hit song "Ride With Me," to Carole Baskin delivering a pasodoble set to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger," the most uniquely captivating performances might have also been the lowest scoring.
Here's a look at how celebs and fans on Twitter felt about all the fun dances, surprising changes and strange quirks from the premiere of the new DWTS season.
On the Night's Best Performances:
On Carole Baskin's Unique Performance (And her Pre-Dance Package Where She Plays With a VR Headset):
On Derek Hough as the Show's Newest Judge:
On Banks as the Show's New Host:
On Banks' Loosing An Earring During the Show:
On the Show's "Clap Track":
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Check out the video below for more on the newest season and the show's most dramatic changes.
