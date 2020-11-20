The season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars is right around the corner, and it's going to be one you definitely don't want to miss!

In addition to the four finalists giving it their all in the last-chance Freestyle round, judge Derek Hough will be taking the stage for a second time this season (this time solo!), while Nelly will perform a medley of his greatest hits on top of his dance routines with Daniella Karagach.

But that's not all -- a number of celebrities from the season 29 cast will be back in the ballroom Monday night, to cheer on Nelly and Daniella, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber. They'll also be there to witness the live announcement of the new mirrorball champions, by host Tyra Banks.

ET has learned that Jeannie Mai will be in attendance, following her abrupt exit from the show earlier this month due to a health concern that resulted in emergency throat surgery.

Also returning are Chrishell Stause, Jesse Metcalfe, Monica Aldama, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Charles Oakley, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean and Johnny Weir.

Noticeably absent from the lineup is Carole Baskin. ET has learned that the Tiger King star, who is currently back to work with her Big Cats Rescue animal sanctuary in Florida, will not be traveling due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"I've thought from the beginning that Nelly would take home the mirrorball," Carole predicted, in one of her guest DWTS blogs for ET this season. "Everyone brings different talents to their performances though, so I could end up being surprised by the end of the season."

The season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars airs Monday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday to hear more from our interviews with the finalists, and let us know which celebrity YOU would like to see win the mirrorball trophy on Twitter!

