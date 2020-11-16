It's Semifinals Night on Dancing With the Stars, and ET will be live blogging all of the night's biggest moments!

Kicking off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, we'll be recapping the entire show as the six remaining contestants give it their all in hopes of impressing the judges (and America). Each dance duo will perform twice -- first, a redemption dance in a style they struggled with earlier in the season, followed by a new style they have yet to showcase. Then, at the end of the show, two couples will go home as the night wraps up with a double elimination.

Before all the fun begins, here's a sneak peek look at what the remaining celebrities and their pro partners will be dancing to, and how they're gearing up for show day with help from their mentors!



Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev

Redemption dance: Paso Doble to "Hanuman" by Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Mentor: Carrie Ann Inaba

Second performance: Contemporary to "Cowboy Take Me Away" by The Chicks



Nelly & Daniella Karagach



Redemption dance: Paso Doble to "Run Boy Run" by Woodkid

Mentor: Bruno Tonioli

Second performance: Jive to "Jump Jive An’ Wail" by The Brian Setzer Orchestra



Justina Machado & Sasha Farber



Redemption dance: Tango to "El Tango de Roxanne" from Moulin Rouge

Mentor: Derek Hough

Second performance: Contemporary to "Holding Out for a Hero" by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler



Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson



Redemption dance: Foxtrot to "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles

Mentor: Derek Hough

Second performance: Contemporary to "If the World Was Ending" by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels



Skai Jackson & Alan Bersten



Redemption dance: Cha Cha to "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior

Mentor: Bruno Tonioli

Second performance: Viennese Waltz to "Lonely" by Noah Cyrus



Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart

Redemption dance: Salsa to "X" by Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G

Mentor: Carrie Ann Inaba

Second performance: Jazz to "I Lived" by OneRepublic

Ahead of Monday's night show, head here to read everything the semifinalists told ET about how they're feeling going into week 10 of the competition, what a win would mean for them, their strategies for securing the mirrorball trophy and more.

