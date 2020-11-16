'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Live Blogging Semifinals -- Here's How the Couples Are Gearing Up!
It's Semifinals Night on Dancing With the Stars, and ET will be live blogging all of the night's biggest moments!
Kicking off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, we'll be recapping the entire show as the six remaining contestants give it their all in hopes of impressing the judges (and America). Each dance duo will perform twice -- first, a redemption dance in a style they struggled with earlier in the season, followed by a new style they have yet to showcase. Then, at the end of the show, two couples will go home as the night wraps up with a double elimination.
Before all the fun begins, here's a sneak peek look at what the remaining celebrities and their pro partners will be dancing to, and how they're gearing up for show day with help from their mentors!
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev
Redemption dance: Paso Doble to "Hanuman" by Rodrigo Y Gabriela
Mentor: Carrie Ann Inaba
Second performance: Contemporary to "Cowboy Take Me Away" by The Chicks
Nelly & Daniella Karagach
Redemption dance: Paso Doble to "Run Boy Run" by Woodkid
Mentor: Bruno Tonioli
Second performance: Jive to "Jump Jive An’ Wail" by The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Justina Machado & Sasha Farber
Redemption dance: Tango to "El Tango de Roxanne" from Moulin Rouge
Mentor: Derek Hough
Second performance: Contemporary to "Holding Out for a Hero" by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler
Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson
Redemption dance: Foxtrot to "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles
Mentor: Derek Hough
Second performance: Contemporary to "If the World Was Ending" by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels
Skai Jackson & Alan Bersten
Redemption dance: Cha Cha to "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior
Mentor: Bruno Tonioli
Second performance: Viennese Waltz to "Lonely" by Noah Cyrus
Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart
Redemption dance: Salsa to "X" by Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G
Mentor: Carrie Ann Inaba
Second performance: Jazz to "I Lived" by OneRepublic
Ahead of Monday's night show, head here to read everything the semifinalists told ET about how they're feeling going into week 10 of the competition, what a win would mean for them, their strategies for securing the mirrorball trophy and more.
