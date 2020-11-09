'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Live Blogging 'Icons Night'

Dancing With the Stars is paying tribute to some of music's biggest names! This week, Dancing With the Stars is celebrating Icons Night, and ET will be following along the whole time.

The remaining seven celebs and their pro partners will be hitting the dance floor to honor some of the most iconic artists, with routines paying homage to performers like Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Freddie Mercury and more!

ET is following along for the entire two-hour spectacular, and breaking down all the biggest dance numbers, best scores and most memorable moments from Icons Night.

The fun kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and you can watch along with ET's live blog, right here!

Last week, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated at the conclusion of the Use Your Vote Night -- while Jeannie Mai was forced to withdraw from the competition due to a medical emergency.

Check out the video below for more on last week's surprise-packed episode.

