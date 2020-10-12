Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess admit they weren't ready to leave Dancing With the Stars, but are grateful for their time on the show together.

ET spoke with the dance duo just moments after they were sent home on Monday, where they reacted to their surprising elimination during '80s Night. After dancing a Tango to "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears -- a performance that earned them a score of 19/30 -- #TeamAllIn landed in the bottom with Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough unanimously voted to save Vernon and Peta, sadly sending Jesse and Sharna home packing.

"I think the journey was cut short a bit but everything that's meant to be will be and this was the end of the road for me. I trimmed down, I lost 10 pounds and I really think it helped with my posture," Jesse told ET in his post-show interview. "Overall it was just such an amazing experience. It was very challenging but incredibly rewarding."

"I was happy to open up [tonight] and I was actually looking forward to opening up even more, emotionally," he continued, referencing the video package that aired ahead of his performance. "But it's all good. I thought it was an amazing night. I think the episode's going to be very well-received. So, I had fun tonight."

Sharna told ET that she was sad to leave, however, as she "definitely saw more in Jesse" that the fans didn't get to see in the short five weeks they were in the competition.

"I can say that wholeheartedly, being his coach, and knowing and seeing the potential in him," she explained. "We even talked a lot about his potential between us tonight. I think that would have been a very hard pull between Vernon and Jesse, seeing that they're kind of neck and neck. But what these guys have to remember to be kind to themselves. There is a lot of talent this season. There's a lot of people that have a dance or performance background."

"Jesse has done an amazing job at stepping up, with absolutely no experience whatsoever, and doing something that is incredibly difficult," she added. "And doing it front of millions of people! I'm proud of him. I wish we could have gone further, for sure, because there's so much I wanted to show. But I'm grateful that we got to do the five weeks that we did."

At the end of Monday's show, Carrie Ann seemed sad about having to make the difficult decision to choose between saving Jesse and Sharna, or Vernon and Peta.

"OK, this is heartbreaking, because I think both of you are just finding the beginning of your total dance journey," she explained. "Jesse, especially you, I feel that, we haven't quite seen you open up fully yet. But the couple I want to save is Vernon and Peta. I'm so sorry."

"Oh, it's so hard, and it's going to get harder," added Bruno. "But we have to do this."

Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, hear more from Jesse and Sharna in the video below.

